Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu celebrates birthday with a message of appreciation to Lagosians

The governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu marks his birthday today as he turns a year older. Sanwo Olu who was re-elected into office as the governor of the state, took his time to appreciate his supporters and the entire people of Lagos.

In his message on his official Twitter account, the governor wrote:

“It’s my birthday, and I am filled with gratitude to God for the gift of life. I want to take this moment to express my heartfelt appreciation to everyone who has been a part of my journey.

Firstly, I want to thank my amazing wife and family. Your love, support, and unwavering belief in me have been my pillars of strength. I am blessed to have you by my side as we navigate this incredible journey together.

I am also thankful to acknowledge the zeal and passion that drives me to serve Lagos diligently. Every decision I make, every policy I implement, and every initiative I undertake is fueled by my dedication to the progress and well-being of every Lagosian.

On this special day, I want to extend my gratitude to the wonderful people of Lagos. Your support, constructive feedback, and resilience inspire me to work harder every day. Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones, and I am excited about what the future holds. May we continue to prosper, may our state flourish, and may our unity remain inviolable.

Thank you for the warm birthday wishes. Here’s to another year of service, growth, and transformation for Lagos!”

