Gossip And Falsehoods

“Whoever conceals hatred with lying lips and spreads slander is a fool” Proverbs 10:18 (NIV).

Have you ever had someone talk poorly of you? How many of you have had it brought to your attention that someone was talking behind your back? Was it even factual? Gossip and slander can be damaging to all involved. The spreading of rumors is not something to partake in.

There are people you will meet whom you do not agree with. It can be for any number of reasons, but it is important that we do not create falsehoods about them. This is an unproductive act that ultimately damages your own reputation with others and does not please the Lord.

Likewise, you are likely to meet those who look to spread lies about you as well. Instead of returning the favor, act graceful in these times. Let your moral character prove them to be what they are, liars. Let your words and actions dictate the situation rather than stooping down to their level.

Rather than fall into this trap of an eye for an eye, look to be the positive role model they may need in life. We all come from different walks of life and perhaps you can show them the way of righteous behavior. Who knows, you might ultimately end up with an ally! Let us pray to model our behavior after the Lord rather than copy those who look to bring us down.

Prayer:

“Lord, help me to remain truthful in my words and actions. There are those who may spread lies about me, I pray that they may see the errors of these ways and correct their behavior. Help me to be a model for these people so that they might see me as an ally. Help me to remain righteous and stray from falsehoods and gossip”.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Although it can be tempting to engage in gossip, keep an awareness about you as to what you are doing. Strive to remain truthful in your words and actions and you will be much better off. Speak ill of those around you and you may find others keeping themselves at a distance. Choose to take the high road instead, it is a much wiser path indeed!

Be Greatly Blessed!