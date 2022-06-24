Sunday, June 26, 2022
Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo Engaged, Shares cute pictures with Fiancé

Jennifer Eziuloh

The resident pastor of The Waterbrook (TWB) Church, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, and gospel musician and songwriter Mercy Chinwo have announced their engagement.

The sonorous singer shared pictures of their lovely engagement shot on Thursday, June 23, via her Instagram page. She expressed her enthusiasm for moving on to the next stage of her life with her partner and soon to be husband.

She wrote:

‘’I am blessed with @theofficialblessed. The thoughts of doing the next phase and rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real. I love you Sweet.’’

Her Fiancé, Pastor Blessed also wrote via his Instagram page:

‘’I’M THE MAN THE LORD SHOWED MERCY! @mercychinwo thanks for saying YES!

I LOVE YOU DEARLY!

Ecclesiastical 9:9

Live happily with the woman you love through all the meaningless days of life that God has given you under the sun. The wife God gives you is your REWARD for all your earthly toil…

Mercy Chinwo’s song earned her national and international recognition and sealed her status as one of the best vocalists in the Nigerian Gospel music ministry

