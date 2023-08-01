Gospel Icon Africa premieres in Nigeria this August

The Reality gospel show, Gospel Icon Africa (GIA) is set to premiere in Nigeria this August. The reality gospel talent show aims to change the narratives of Gospel music in Africa and give up-and-coming Gospel ministers a platform to show forth their light.

The Managing Director of GIA, Mrs. Esther Oladeji, highlights that the show intends to create a platform for true worshippers to connect with God and bless humanity.

“First, it is to please God, and because we desired to do his will, He has led us through pattern and structure he wants us to go… it is to change the narratives of Gospel music in Africa, by modeling God’s template of true Gospel music.” She added, urging all Christians who can sing to apply.

The show will be in phases; the first phase also known as the entry phase requires interested candidates to register on the talent show’s website, www.gospeliconsafrica.com, uploading a 30secs video of the candidates singing.

The audition videos will then be scrutinized by selected music veterans and successful participants will be contacted for the life show.

According to the Chief Executive Director of GIA, Mr. Bamidele Martins, on the criteria for registration, there were no age restrictions, as far as the candidate sings well. However, participants under 18 years will require parental consent. Professional musicians who also needed the platform for promotion could take part in the show.

He explained that GIA was non-denominational; so far you were a child of God… The selection from the top 10 will be based on viewers’ opinions.

The winner of the show will be awarded N10 million, a car, a trip to Israel, and a two-year record deal. The runners-up will also be awarded incentives like cash prizes and iPhones and will also be mentored and empowered.