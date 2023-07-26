Google Says Nigerians Can Now Pay With Naira On Playstore

In a move aimed at fostering financial inclusion and enhancing the app economy, Google has announced a strategic partnership with Verve, one of Nigeria’s leading payment card brands. Starting from today, Nigerians will enjoy a more seamless experience while making digital transactions on the Google Play Store using their Verve cards.

This collaboration allows Nigerians to utilize their Verve cards for purchases on the Google Play Store. Notably, Google will now process Verve transactions within Nigeria, facilitating smoother and more accessible payment processes. Furthermore, all transactions will be conducted in the local currency, the naira, and recognized as local transactions by the country’s banking institutions.

Anthea Crawford, the Head of Retail and Payment Partnerships at Google Play, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Verve, expanding Google Play access for more Nigerians. The introduction of local payments with Verve cards is a significant milestone, enabling more Nigerians to participate in the app economy and access the apps they need.”

The Managing Director of Verve International, Vincent Ogbunude, also shared his excitement about the integration, emphasizing its potential impact on financial inclusion. He stated, “The integration with Google Play is a significant stride towards achieving Verve’s vision of promoting financial inclusion. We are excited to bring digital content and services closer to Verve cardholders, hence bridging the digital divide.”

With the increased ease and accessibility of digital transactions on the Google Play Store, this partnership is set to empower more Nigerians to explore and engage with a wide range of apps, games, and digital content. As the app economy continues to grow, this collaboration is expected to play a crucial role in driving digital adoption and financial empowerment across the nation.