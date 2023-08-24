Google Chrome Testing Bottom Address Bar Option on iOS, Following Safari’s Lead

In a bid to enhance user experience, Google Chrome is currently testing a feature that allows iOS users to relocate the address bar to the bottom of their screens. This move echoes Apple’s decision two years ago to shift Safari’s tab bar to the bottom with the release of iOS 15.

The new option is currently undergoing testing in the TestFlight version of the Chrome app, as observed by prominent iOS developer Steve Moser. Unlike the default top placement, this change offers users the choice to opt for a bottom-placed address bar, adding more flexibility to their browsing experience.

Users keen on trying out this alteration can access the address bar settings through Chrome’s test version under Settings > Address Bar. For those who don’t find the Address Bar menu in their TestFlight version of Chrome, enabling the “chrome://flags/#bottom-omnibox-steady-state” flag should do the trick.

While Safari also permits users to customize tab positioning through Settings > Safari > Tabs, the bottom-placed address bar has been the standard for Apple users for the past two years.

Although Chrome’s new feature is still in the testing phase and hasn’t been rolled out to all users yet, it stands to greatly benefit those who frequently switch between browsers, ensuring a consistent interface. Additionally, the bottom-placed address bar is especially advantageous for larger devices, as it provides easier one-handed access.

This isn’t Google’s first attempt at such a modification. Back in 2020, the tech giant experimented with a similar feature for Chrome on Android, but eventually discontinued it. The reception and adoption of the iOS version will likely influence its long-term viability.