Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) Announces Global Launch of #EmpowerHer Female Empowerment Campaign After Making Worldwide Return

HONG KONG, SAR, 14 December , 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen), a global C-POP singer, film and television actress, and fashion icon, today launched the global #EmpowerHer campaign following the successful release of the “Goodbye Princess” music video (MV) on 9th December 2022. It has already achieved significant success with over 1 million in 10 hours after premiere, and within 5 days after the premiere, the viewership on Tia’s YouTube channel exceeds 26 million viewership, breaking the record for C-pop songs. As of now, “Goodbye Princess” garners an overwhelming combined almost 42 million views on YouTube and Weibo, the MV marks Tia’s comeback as a global solo artist and her bold resurgence as she rises above and conquers her past challenges.

With “Goodbye Princess” symbolising Tia’s evolution into a new, empowered and uplifted version of herself as she explores her new world, the global #EmpowerHer campaign aims to reinforce the song’s themes of female empowerment and encourage all women to bravely embrace their true selves, become stronger and build a more promising future.

Tia launched the global #EmpowerHer campaign today





The Creation of the Global #EmpowerHer Campaign

Inspired by her own personal journey and renewed inner strength, Tia launched the #EmpowerHer campaign to rally women and girls worldwide to believe in themselves, say goodbye to stifling obstacles, and stand up taller and stronger in the face of any adversity. Overall, the campaign aims to support and promote the ‘Female Empowers Female’ concept and benefit as many female-centric charitable causes as possible on a global scale to create a greater good for the global female population.

The campaign’s selected beneficiaries include Daughters Of Tomorrow in Singapore, Beats By Girlz and Women in Music in the United States, Teen’s Key in Hong Kong, and more. As the #EmpowerHer campaign hits its stride globally, donations will be channelled to these beneficiaries during the campaign period, supporting their operations and goals to build a better future for women.

To get the ball rolling in support of these charities, each view of the “Goodbye Princess” music video will help to empower women around the world. Every time a viewing benchmark is met a donation will be made to the #EmpowerHer campaign, one of the biggest initiatives to support the empowerment of women worldwide. The #EmpowerHer campaign will split up to a maximum of HKD3.8million (approximately USD$480,000) between the selected charities. Tia chose the figure 3.8 million because of its significance as the date of International Women’s Day, March 8th.

“Our goal is for every young woman to have the opportunity to follow the path they envision for herself. In our eyes, success is when young women become independent, confident, and capable of making their own decisions. Tia’s journey of resilience inspires not just our girls and young women, but also the world – giving us the confidence to believe that we are all unique and each of us has the potential to create a future filled with more possibilities than we can even imagine. Thank you for such a meaningful initiative! It is a pleasure to be one of the beneficiaries of the #EmpowerHer campaign,” said Rachel Chow, Resource Development Manager, Teen’s Key Hong Kong.

“Donations like those from the #EmpowerHer campaign allow Women in Music to educate, empower, and advance women in the music industry. We’re delighted to be included alongside other non-profit organisations working to create change,” said Nicole Barsalona, President, Women in Music.

“Daughters Of Tomorrow” is delighted to be the benefiting charity for the launch of Tia Lee’s “Goodbye Princess” and the #EmpowerHer campaign, which seeks to inspire, uplift and empower women. This resonates with DOT’s mission of empowering women through economic means, enabling them to uplift their families,” said Fannie Lim, Executive Director of Daughters Of Tomorrow. “We recognise that every person has their own journeys – milestones to check, circumstances to overcome and aspirations that they wish to live for. Recognising that everyone has dreams of their own, our role is to cheer each one towards creating a better tomorrow for themselves. We wish Tia Lee great success in empowering many more women during this campaign.”

“Beats By Girlz is delighted to be a part of the #EmpowerHer campaign. We have a shared vision of empowering women and gender minorities through music and are happy to be doing this work in partnership with Tia Lee,” said Erin Barra, Executive Director, Beats By Girlz.

Rise of the Global #EmpowerHerDance TikTok Dance Challenge

Dancers around the world have risen to the challenge of covering the signature choreography to “Goodbye Princess” on the short-form video platform TikTok, featuring energetic yet rhythmic full body movements and a signature ‘goodbye’ hand gesture. The upbeat, unabashedly feminine choreography embodies a revitalisation of Tia’s mind and body after overcoming past challenges in the fashion and entertainment industry, setting her free to express her own strength.

Among the earliest dancers and personalities to have joined the dance challenge include globally renowned Australian-Filipino dancer and choreographer, Hannah Balanay, Australia’s most popular creator on TikTok last year. She is best known for her dance to Dua Lipa’s song “Don’t Start Now”, which went viral on the platform.

The emergence of this dance challenge has birthed the hashtag #EmpowerHerDance, which contains all the videos of the dance covers and further lends strength to the global #EmpowerHer campaign.

Tia Lee has championed female empowerment throughout her career and has made it a key focus of the “Goodbye Princess” campaign. Prior to releasing the MV, Tia launched an associated 6-part animation series that told the tale of her journey in the music and entertainment industry through a creative synergy of music, animation, and fashion videography. Her story of bravely overcoming obstacles resonated with many, garnering a viewership of over 100 million within a month and putting the pre-release campaign well on track to become the most successful engagement campaign of all time by a C-Pop artiste.

Beyond her music, Tia has also advocated for female empowerment in beauty and fashion. She has joined many A-listers such as Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys on the covers of popular magazines such as Vogue and ROLLACOASTER, and has used these illustrious platforms to spread her message of inner strength and empowerment – as well as to inspire other women with her story, which is built on a strong foundation of persistence, hard work, and self-belief.

The “Goodbye Princess” MV and full pre-campaign series with complementing fashion videography can be watched on Tia’s social media channels.

Official press materials:

#EmpowerHer Campaign Concept Video: https://youtu.be/gK7ldOO1wAM

“GOODBYE PRINCESS” MV: https://youtu.be/VwxtUuZYsuY

https://weibo.com/1396928042/MiMX0oPdI

“GOODBYE PRINCESS” Single Cover: https://www.instagram.com/p/Clxu8nWNdOE/

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=696972191796005&set=a.231904644969431(for downloading)

ROLLACOASTER UK Cover: https://www.instagram.com/p/ClUA1Swtnyk/

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=688854202607804&set=a.231904644969431(for downloading)

Vogue Hong Kong「The Voice」Cover: https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck7_neKsh_w/

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=681908259969065&set=pcb.681909583302266 (for downloading)

The post <strong><em>“Goodbye Princess”</em></strong><strong> makes waves across the internet with almost 42 million views</strong> appeared first on African Media Agency.