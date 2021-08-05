Good Paying Job Vacancies For You

134 views | Francis Azuka | August 5, 2021
1. Job title – Sales representative/ Receptionist.
Job experience: 0-2 years
Job location: Surulere (Lagos) Applicants must live in surulere or its environs only.
Minimum qualification : SSCE or OND in any field.
Monthly Salary: N25,000 plus commission on sales.
JOB DESCRIPTION
– Generate leads.
– Negotiates sales deals with prospective customers.
– Give sales presentations.
– Maintain good relationships with customers.
– Provide existing customers with support.
Suitable and interested applicants should forward their CV to Oluchiedeh@ymail.com or whatapp your CV to 08096677311
Closing date : 15 August, 2021
2. A client school of SABRICH KONSULT is seeking to employ Lower Class Teachers.
Ideal candidates must have knowledge on either Science or English Language.
ROLES:
i. Nursery Teachers
ii. Primary Teachers
Location: Lekki-Ajah, Lagos
Salary : 40K to 50K
QUALIFICATION: NCE to BSC
REQUIREMENTS:
1. Must study English or any English related course.
2.For a Science teacher, must study any Science related course
3. Must have atleast 1 year experience as a Class Teacher.
4. Must have leadership qualities on and off the class.
5. Living within Oblende Lekki, Ajah, and its environs will be an added advantage.
Interested and qualified Applicants should send their CV to the email below, using role applied for as subject.,and can also call/whatssap the number below.
Email: sabrichkonsult@gmail.com
Call/Whatssap: 0816 917 7433
3. Field Sales Executive
Our client, a rapidly-growing company in the micro-lending industry, is looking to hire young, energetic individuals to join its team.
Location: Surulere, Lagos
We are looking to employ a target-oriented Field Sales Executive to manage and onboard businesses in an assigned territory and ensure that sales targets are achieved. The Field Sales Executive’s responsibilities include recruiting and onboarding businesses in their assigned territory, identifying unmet customer needs and regularly submitting sales reports to the Manager. You should also be able to keep abreast of the latest industry trends and determine the potential impact they may have on company products and services.
Requirements
OND/HND/B.Sc.
35 years of age and below
Have strong leadership, sales, service, and marketing skills
Excellent problem-solving and time management skills
Interested applicants should send their resumes, with the job title as the subject, to solutions.relentless@gmail.com
4. Retail Sales Scout
The Retail Sales Scout will oversee certain region and ensure he/she brings retailers onboard; you will also be responsible for the registration of retailers and sales of its products to retailers.
Location:
Lekki1 – Ajah round about
Lekki 2 – Ajah – Lakwe
Badagry
Agbara/Ojo
Surulere Mushin/Eric moore
Coker Road
VI CMS Obalende
Amuwo Odofin Satelite
Amuwo Odofin Ajegunle
Ota South
Ifo & Ifako Ijaye
Alimosho1 – Ogba, agege
Alimosho 2 – Ipaja, Egbeda
Alimosho 3 – Ikotun
Ikorodu N
Ikorodu S
Oshodi
Kosofe
Person Specification
– Minimum of an OND.
– Ready to grow a career in sales.
– Tech Savvy
– Excellent customer service and sales skills.
– Strong verbal and written communicator.
– Good negotiation and problem-solving skills.
Remuneration
40k gross salary
3200 data
Uncapped commission upon every sales made
Access to Pension, HMO, etc.
Please note that it is a field sales role
Kindly apply through this form
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf-DULZbe-B16-3B_AKSxc2bgjthso00ey1dwdg7alNEfBAMA/viewform?pli=1
5. MARKETERS URGENTLY NEEDED
The Service of 3 Experienced Marketers are Urgently Needed in A School At Amadiya-Ijaiye Lagos to Resume Work Immediately.
Basic Salary: #30,000 plus good commission and other benefits on target.
Applicants most reside @ Ijaiye, Amadiyah, Abule Egba, Olaniyi, Crossing Area.
Are you qualified and interested: please call 08132759163 for immediate employment.
Deadline: Sat 7th August
