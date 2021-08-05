Thursday, August 05, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

Good Paying Job Vacancies For You

134 views | Francis Azuka | August 5, 2021

1. Job title – Sales representative/ Receptionist.

Job experience: 0-2 years

Job location: Surulere (Lagos) Applicants must live in surulere or its environs only.

Minimum qualification : SSCE or OND in any field.

Monthly Salary: N25,000 plus commission on sales.

JOB DESCRIPTION

– Generate leads.

– Negotiates sales deals with prospective customers.

– Give sales presentations.

– Maintain good relationships with customers.

– Provide existing customers with support.

Suitable and interested applicants should forward their CV to  Oluchiedeh@ymail.com or whatapp your CV to 08096677311

Closing date : 15 August, 2021

2. A client school of SABRICH KONSULT is seeking to employ Lower Class Teachers.

Ideal candidates must have knowledge on either Science or English Language.

ROLES:

i. Nursery Teachers

ii. Primary Teachers

Location: Lekki-Ajah, Lagos

Salary : 40K to 50K

QUALIFICATION: NCE to BSC

REQUIREMENTS:

1. Must study English or any English related course.

2.For a Science teacher, must study any Science related course

3. Must have atleast 1 year experience as a Class Teacher.

4. Must have leadership qualities on and off the class.

5. Living within Oblende Lekki, Ajah, and its environs will be an added advantage.

Interested and qualified Applicants should send their CV to the email below, using role applied for as subject.,and can also call/whatssap the  number below.

Email: sabrichkonsult@gmail.com

Call/Whatssap: 0816 917 7433

3. Field Sales Executive

Our client, a rapidly-growing company in the micro-lending industry, is looking to hire young, energetic individuals to join its team.

Location: Surulere, Lagos

We are looking to employ a target-oriented Field Sales Executive to manage and onboard businesses in an assigned territory and ensure that sales targets are achieved. The Field Sales Executive’s responsibilities include recruiting and onboarding businesses in their assigned territory, identifying unmet customer needs and regularly submitting sales reports to the Manager. You should also be able to keep abreast of the latest industry trends and determine the potential impact they may have on company products and services.

Requirements

OND/HND/B.Sc.

35 years of age and below

Have strong leadership, sales, service, and marketing skills

Excellent problem-solving and time management skills

Interested applicants should send their resumes, with the job title as the subject, to solutions.relentless@gmail.com

4. Retail Sales Scout

The Retail Sales Scout will oversee certain region and ensure he/she brings retailers onboard; you will also be responsible for the registration of retailers and sales of its products to retailers.

Location:

Lekki1 – Ajah round about

Lekki 2 – Ajah – Lakwe

Badagry

Agbara/Ojo

Surulere Mushin/Eric moore

Coker Road

VI CMS Obalende

Amuwo Odofin Satelite

Amuwo Odofin Ajegunle

Ota South

Ifo & Ifako Ijaye

Alimosho1 – Ogba, agege

Alimosho 2 – Ipaja, Egbeda

Alimosho 3 – Ikotun

Ikorodu N

Ikorodu S

Oshodi

Kosofe

Person Specification

– Minimum of an OND.

– Ready to grow a career in sales.

– Tech Savvy

– Excellent customer service and sales skills.

– Strong verbal and written communicator.

– Good negotiation and problem-solving skills.

Remuneration

40k gross salary

3200 data

Uncapped commission upon every sales made

Access to Pension, HMO, etc.

Please note that it is a field sales role

Kindly apply through this form

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf-DULZbe-B16-3B_AKSxc2bgjthso00ey1dwdg7alNEfBAMA/viewform?pli=1

5. MARKETERS URGENTLY NEEDED

The Service of 3 Experienced Marketers are Urgently Needed in A School At Amadiya-Ijaiye Lagos to  Resume Work Immediately.

Basic Salary: #30,000 plus good commission and other benefits on target.

Applicants most reside @ Ijaiye, Amadiyah, Abule Egba, Olaniyi, Crossing Area.

Are you qualified and interested: please call 08132759163 for immediate employment.

Deadline: Sat 7th August

 

Leave a Comment

For article and stories
editor@thenews-chronicle.com or call 0905 748 0949
For article and stories
publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or call 0905 748 0940