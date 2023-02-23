“A good name is to be more desired than great wealth; favor is better than silver and gold.” – Proverbs 22:1 NASB

How important is a good reputation? The Bible teaches that this is more valuable than riches! And more desirable. Why? Your reputation demonstrates y‌our character, standards, and what others think of you.

Many people go through life without concern for their name. But the Bible instructs us to desire a good name. We can do this by serving God and living according to His Word, by being people of integrity and keeping our promises, by being reliable and trustworthy, and as Jesus said, by being faithful (Luke 16:10–12).

Think for a moment about people you respect or admire. The mere mention of their names should fill you with appreciation. You aspire to be like them. You trust them. But you react differently when hearing the name of people with a poor reputation. These are people who fail to keep their promises and whom you don’t trust.

Today, you will have the opportunity to make choices that will impact how people think about you and how they think about Jesus and the Christian faith. Remember, you are called to seek a good name. This is more important than power and the world’s riches. You represent Jesus. How you act and speak is a reflection not only on you but on Him and the whole body of Christ! This is part of your testimony.

Be careful in your choices. And desire a good name!

What action can you take this week to work toward a good name?

Father, I want to be a good ambassador for You. May Your Spirit touch lives through me. Help me to be a faithful servant. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Proverbs 22

