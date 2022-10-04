Former Argentina striker, Gonzalo Higuaín has announced that he will retire and conclude his stellar career at the end of the 2022 MLS season. The 34-year-old played in 7 different clubs around Europe and beyond (Real Madrid, Napoli, Juventus, Chelsea, AC Milan, Rivers Plates and Inter Miami) before calling it off in football. He made his youth Career at Rivers Plates in the Argentine league before pushing for a Real Madrid move in 2006-07.

Higuain last played at inter Miami, where he scored 27 goals in 65 games after three seasons in the MLS league.

“The day has come to say goodbye to soccer, a profession that has given me so much, and I feel privileged to have experienced it with its good and not-so-good moments,”

His 17 years of scintillating career saw him score 333 club goals with 113 assists in his 707 appearances.

Higuain who made his debut for the Argentine National team in 2009 retired from his international debut after a decade. With Argentina, he scored 31 goals in his 75 caps.

“I think that it is over, thinking things through in-depth, my time is up,” Higuain told Fox Sports. “I want to enjoy my family and my time. You can now stop worrying about whether I am there or not.”

“We lacked more belief in our game, to be more convincing,” he reflected. “But nobody is going to value the process you achieved to reach the finals. We reached the final, we lost, and we went back to another final. We suffered, and then we reached another final.

“I do not know if there are many teams that have battled to reach another final after all the criticism.”

“When one is criticized badly, everyone hurts,” Higuain said. “I have enjoyed the national team. People remember what you miss, not what you put in. Everyone who criticized the mistakes also celebrated that goal against Belgium.”