Gololo Appeals to Tinubu for Competent Appointments

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammed Garba Gololo, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that only competent, loyal and committed party members who assiduously worked for his victory at the February 25, 2023 keenly contested presidential election are appointed into critical positions within his government, with the view to actualize the Renewed Hope agenda of the government.

Speaking to this medium of phone to express his gratitude and appreciation to members of his federal constituency of Gamawa in Bauchi State for the support extended to the APC at the presidential election that navigated it to victory, the former national lawmaker, political strategist and member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has kick-started his government with a sincere intention going by the recent announced appointments tailored to the good of Nigeria.

“He should not derail from the path he has taken while appointing those to serve in his government. He should consider only competent and credible party members that have the needed requirements and experience in their fields for good governance to flourish with little or no supervision

“While our party is still basking in the euphoria of victory, Mr. President should not forget those challenges that confronted us during the campaigns in our collective desire for victory and the high performance expectations of Nigerian from his government

“As a party loyalist and a democrat that has no any other country than Nigeria, it is my hope and prayer that our president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu whom we elected, based on the strength of his credentials and past records, should succeed where others failed. With the right party men and loyalists in his government, I have no fear of success for him within his first tenure as our 16th President”.

The political strategist further appealed to APC members to exercise patience with the administrative style of President Tinubu as he studies the situation at hand while compiling the list of his ministerial nominees to the Senate for endorsement.

“Mr. President is buying his time as he puts finishing touches to the awaited list so as to have the best of the best that can support the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda”.

Speaking further on the June 13th election of the National Assembly leadership that did not favor some members of the ruling party despite the strength of their credentials, Gololo said: “APC is a united family that believes in unity for the good of the democracy. Those that contested for the vacant leadership positions and got defeated, have since slept over the defeat. We are one and united in all democratic fronts”.

