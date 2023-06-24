Path The News Chronicle » Sports » Golden Eaglets striker, LIGHT EKE, graduates from secondary school

Golden Eaglets striker, LIGHT EKE, graduates from secondary school

Oladimeji Adeoye June 24, 2023 0

Golden Eagles striker Light Eke has graduated from Secondary school. Eke is a product of Green spring college, Lagos State.

The update was made by Golden Eagle 2023 U-17 AFCON media personnel, Francis Achi, via is Twitter handle stating:

Light Eke was seen in pictures with friends and family as posted by Francis Achi.

