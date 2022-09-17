“But it is not as though the word of God has failed.” – *Romans 9:6 NASB*

The rejection of the Gospel by the Jews deeply bothered Paul. As a faithful Jew himself, he knew that his people had been given the covenants, the Law, and God’s promises. The Lord had even sent prophets to warn and teach them. Yet the Israelites turned their back on God and all He had done for them.

Paul wanted the Romans to know that God had not failed. No matter how any person might respond, His Word always is true. To prove this conclusion, Paul cited numerous examples from the Old Testament, showing how God’s principles had been true from the beginning. Over and over again, His Word had proven faithful. Paul also stressed that, while all people were flawed, God remained sovereign. We always can count on Him and His Word.

David was another man who realized that people may fail us. Even our closest friends may break their promises, and even the best human beings will fall short. But David, too, knew that God’s Word is sure and settled forever in Heaven (Psalm 119:89). In fact, “the law of the LORD is perfect, restoring the soul; the testimony of the LORD is sure, making wise the simple. The precepts of the LORD are right, rejoicing the heart; the commandment of the LORD is pure, enlightening the eyes” (Psalm 19:7-8).

Today, make sure that you place your hope and faith in God’s Word. You can depend upon Him and His Word. Declare His promises to be true in your life. Teach His Word to your family. Meditate on it. Memorize it. Put it into practice.

*Prayer:*

Father, forgive me for placing my trust in this world. Help me to trust in You and Your Word. Thank You that You never fail and that Your Word always is true. In Jesus’ name. Amen.