“Another angel … said to him … ‘Jerusalem will be a city without walls because of the great number of people and animals … And I myself will be a wall of fire around it,’ declares the LORD, ‘and I will be its glory within.’” *– Zechariah 2:3-5 NIV*

The Israelites sought to build impregnable city walls for protection against thieves, invading armies, and other threats. At times, they also formed alliances with Egypt, Assyria, and other countries as insurance against attacks. They might have said they trusted God, but in reality, they often had more faith in their walls, alliances, or resources.

God wanted them to know that He was ready to protect them. They could only be secure when they trusted Him. Surrounded by His “wall of fire,” they were safe, regardless of what adversary they faced.

Many things can make us worried or afraid. We may experience difficulties in our jobs or our relationships. World conditions may change. Adversaries may threaten. But the Bible reminds us that we can have real peace and security as we depend on God.

If we are defensive and wait for problems to attack us, we can feel vulnerable and insecure. The Bible urges us to take the offensive, engage in spiritual warfare, stand on His Word, and confess His promises.

Trust God to surround you and your family with His wall of fire. Declare your faith in Him. Believe Him for victory, peace, protection, and provision. If you trust Him, He will “meet all your needs according to his glorious riches in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19).

Confess your faith in God. Stand on His Word! He will not fail you!

*Reflection Question:*

Write out your favorite scriptural promise for spiritual warfare.

*Prayer*

Father, I commit these needs to You: _______. I praise You for victory in each situation. Thank You that I can trust in You! In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Zechariah 2