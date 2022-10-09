“Your shepherds are sleeping … Your people are scattered on the mountains … There is no relief for your collapse, your wound is incurable. All who hear about you will clap their hands over you, for upon whom has your evil not come continually?” – *Nahum 3:18-19 NASB*

Sometime around 1400 BC, a nation-state started becoming a major regional power near the banks of the Tigris River 500 miles from the Persian Gulf. Gradually this community, Assyria, became a commercial power, even establishing far-flung colonies. Eventually, they become more militaristic and determined to conquer, using terror and violence.

With this new commitment, their kings were required to expand their empires and even conduct military campaigns. Their conquests ranged as far as Egypt, with Israel and Judah becoming inevitable targets.

Assyria had its plans, but God used them in other ways, even to humble and correct His people (2 Kings 17). Yet God knew everything the Assyrians had done and sent Nahum to prophesy that their time of dominance was ending.

They had built impressive fortifications and mighty armies. They temporarily controlled natural resources. They amassed military and economic power, but they could not stand against God. Their empire would end. And no one mourned their demise.

Even today nations make their plans. Many are confident and arrogant, defiant and determined to impose their own will. But they forget that God is eternal. He sees from the perspective of eternity. They may reign for a season, but their seasons end. His Kingdom lasts forever.

You can trust God. Focus on Him. Serve Him. Let Him use you and direct your life.

*Reflection Question:*

Which affairs do you need to commit to God and His plans?

*Prayer*

Father, I trust my life to You. Guide me. Lead me. Help me fulfill Your call. Use me for Your Kingdom. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Nahum 3