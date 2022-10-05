*Today’s Bible Reading: Psalm 139*

*God’s Sovereignty*

“O Lord, You have searched me and known me. You know when I sit down and when I rise up . . . You . . . are intimately acquainted with all my ways. Even before there is a word on my tongue, behold, O Lord, You know it all.” – *Psalm 139:1 5 NASB*

David realized that God knew even the most intimate details of his life, even his secret thoughts and feelings. Nothing escaped His attention. In fact, God was “intimately acquainted with all my ways.”

God did not just know a few things about David. In fact, God had examined every part of his life. He knew what David was going to speak even before he spoke, and what he was doing when he was asleep.

David might have been afraid to be honest with God. He might have tried to run from Him or conceal his secret sins. But he began to realize how foolish this was and that God’s knowledge was beyond his comprehension.

Gradually, David concluded that he had no reason to fear or worry, but just needed to trust completely in God. If he wanted to have peace and fulfillment and be free of burdens and guilt, he had to be humble before Him, honest with Him, and confess his sins. If he wanted guidance, he needed to seek Him and commit his way to Him.

Today, God wants you to know that He has searched you thoroughly. He knows your past, present, and future. He understands even your most intimate thoughts and secrets.

But don’t be afraid or try to hide. And don’t run! Instead, be honest and humble yourself before Him. Let Him search your heart and mind. Embrace His sovereignty and bask in His Presence. If you trust your life to Him, He will never disappoint you. And He will give you His peace.

*Prayer:*

Father, thank You that You know me better than I know myself. I commit my life to You. I confess my sins to You. Purify me. Direct me. Guide me. Use me. In Jesus’ name. Amen.