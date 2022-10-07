“For there is no distinction between Jew and Greek; for the same Lord is Lord of all, abounding in riches for all who call on Him.” – *Romans 10:12 NASB

Paul wanted the Romans to have a better understanding about God’s nature. Specifically, he wanted them to understand that God abounds in riches. This means that God does not lack anything. He has an abundance of everything—wisdom, power, resources, talent, abilities, gifts, and every other form of riches we can imagine.

What kinds of riches is the Bible talking about? First, these are spiritual riches—salvation, peace, eternal life, forgiveness of sins, authority over demonic forces, healing, full access to His Presence, and all of the fruit and gifts of the Holy Spirit! What more could we ask for? But there is even more! He is ready to meet all of our needs—financial, emotional, mental, and practical.

God is not stingy with these riches, but we must learn how to receive them. He gives them “to all who call upon Him.” We access all of these riches by calling on Him and applying His principles. For example, He promises that we will Reap what we Sow. This means we need to be faithful in Sowing the things God has given us. As we call on Him and Sow Seeds from our resources, we can expect that He will meet our needs and reward us with His riches.

Today, all of God’s riches are available to you, and He wants you to have them. Call on Him. Turn to Him. Seek Him. Make sure you are Sowing Seeds with your time, talent, and treasure. Be faithful with what God has given you. And don’t limit Him! He can do above and beyond all you can expect or thin

*Prayer

Father, I seek You for the things I need. Thank You for Your riches. Forgive me for limiting You. I will Sow into Your Kingdom I with my time, treasure, and talent. In Jesus’ name.