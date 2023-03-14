“For there is no distinction between Jew and Greek; for the same Lord is Lord of all, abounding in riches for all who call on Him.” – Romans 10:12 NASB

Paul wanted the Romans to understand that God abounds in riches! This means He does not lack anything! He has an abundance of everything!

What kinds of riches? These are spiritual riches—salvation, peace, eternal life, forgiveness, power and authority, healing, access to His presence, and all the fruit of the Spirit (Galatians 5:22–23). But there is more! He is ready to meet all our needs—financial and emotional, mental and practical, even for ideas and wisdom. And He is not stingy with these riches.

But how do we get them? He gives them to “all who call upon Him.” In other words, we access His riches by calling on Him, asking and believing, applying His principles, living by faith, and believing His Word.

We also are rewarded by sowing with the things He gives us. He promises that we will reap what we sow (Galatians 6:7). We need to expect that He will meet our needs and reward us with His riches as we call on Him.

Remember that all of God’s riches are available to you. The Bible promises that He wants you to have them. Call on Him. Seek Him. Make sure you are a good steward, sowing seeds with your time, talents, and treasures. Be faithful with what God gives you. Don’t limit Him! He can do beyond all you can expect or think (Ephesians 3:20).

*Reflection Question:*

Reflect on all the riches God has given you throughout your life.

*Prayer*

Father, thank You for Your riches. Forgive me for limiting You. I will sow into Your Kingdom with my time, treasures, and talents. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Romans 10

