“Give us this day our daily bread.” *– Matthew 6:11*

When John Cennick was nine, he heard his dying aunt exclaim that the Lord had stood by her. Because of His presence, she could be “as bold as a lion.” John, who was born west of London on this day in 1718, felt he knew the Savior but did not have this confidence.

He found himself addicted to sinful habits, unable to change. At 13, he left school hoping to find work but gambled away much of his income.

One day, with his heart unbearably heavy, he entered a church to pray. As he knelt, he seemed to hear Jesus say, “I am your salvation.” Trusting in Him, the burdens rolled off. His desires changed. He spent the rest of his life serving Jesus, in particular writing poems and hymns.

Perhaps he made the most impact with a prayer designed for children to declare before meals. It was called, “Be Present at Our Table, Lord.” He hoped that this prayer would help believers focus not on food or the preparation but on Jesus, to remind them that we owe everything to Him (James 1:17).

Cennick’s prayer was that God would “be here and everywhere adorned.” Shifting the focus toward eternity, he prayed, “grant that we may feast in paradise with thee.”

As you eat, be grateful for all God provides and thankful for what Jesus has done for us. Remember that Jesus is “the bread of life” (John 6:35).

*Reflection Question:*

Write a prayer giving God all the burdens weighing down your heart.

*Prayer*

Father, be the center of my life. Help me impact souls for You. Thank You for providing my daily bread. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Matthew 6