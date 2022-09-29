“I will magnify Myself, sanctify Myself, and make Myself known in the sight of many nations; and they will know that I am the LORD.” – *Ezekiel 38:23 NASB*

In the 37th chapter of his book, Ezekiel described how the Spirit of the LORD “set me down in the middle of the valley; and it was full of bones.” There God showed him important things that eventually would take place on the earth. He talked about dry bones, saying that breath would enter these bones and they would come to life. All of this would happen that “you will know that I am the LORD.”

There’s no question of what God meant, for He stated that “these bones are the whole house of Israel.” Yet, for centuries, many people felt certain that this prophecy could not literally be fulfilled. Israel had not been a nation for many centuries, and no one could imagine the possibility that it would become a nation again. But, in our time, the “impossible” has happened, and Israel has been reborn as a nation. The prophecies of Ezekiel and other Biblical writers have been literally fulfilled.

Today, God continues to fulfill His Word in ways that sometimes are surprising. People may doubt that His Word is true. They may defy Him and deny that He is God. But, as He told Ezekiel, the day will come when everyone “will know that I am the LORD.” God will act in sovereign ways to demonstrate that He is who He says He is. If you believe the Bible, you know this will happen—the only question is when.

In your life, remember to trust in God and His Word. Remember that someday, every knee will bow, and every tongue will confess “that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father” (Philippians 2:10-11). Make sure He is the Lord of your life today.

*Prayer:*

Father, I give You all the glory. I believe that Your Word is true and that You are who You say You are. Use me to help fulfill Your prophetic purposes. In Jesus’ name. Amen.