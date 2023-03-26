“He who sits in the heavens laughs, the LORD scoffs at them. Then He will speak to them in His anger and terrify them in His fury.” – Psalm 2:4–5 NASB

Christians often seem outnumbered and on the losing side of battles. It can look like the world is controlled by massive corporations and governments hostile to the things of God or by rich and powerful people who oppose the Gospel.

The psalmist described how the nations were “restless” and “the peoples plott[ed] in vain.” Their leaders thought nothing of defying God and ignoring His Word (v. 1).

Pondering the superficial might of these earthly powers, we can react with fear and worry, feeling defeated. But the Bible reminds us of God’s perspective. Sitting in the heavens, He is not impressed by earthly rulers and their armies and threats. They don’t terrify Him.

He sees everything in context. In His sight, they are insignificant. In fact, He “laughs” and “scoffs at them.” Eventually, He will judge them in keeping with His plan for the world (v. 6). He will right every wrong.

Be sure you have the right perspective on the world. Don’t live in fear and worry. Realize that you are a child of Almighty God. You can call on Him and tell Him your concerns. Be confident in Him. Don’t be intimidated by any person or organization, no matter how powerful they might seem.

Look to Him for everything you need. Trust God to provide for you, protect and guide you, and give you His peace.

*Reflection Question:*

Do you need to shift your perspective of godly vs. earthly powers?

*Prayer*

Father, You are more powerful than any force on earth. I trust in You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Psalm 2