“‘My holy name I will make known in the midst of My people Israel; and I will not let My holy name be profaned anymore. And the nations will know that I am the LORD, the Holy One in Israel. Behold, it is coming and it shall be done,’ declares the Lord GOD.” – Ezekiel 39:7-8 NASB

Since the beginning of time, God has made it clear that He has a wonderful plan for the world and all people. Yet, beginning with Adam and Eve, people often have rejected His plan and lived their own way. And some don’t stop with rejection—they develop a hatred for God and anyone who believes in Him. They curse Him and defy His laws. But God wants us to know that He’s aware of what is happening. He promises that some day “the nations will know that I am the Lord.”

We see God’s sovereign hand in the visions He gave Ezekiel. He promised to orchestrate events so that powerful nations of the world would gather together against Israel. But God promised to send fire even on “those who inhabit the coastlands in safety.” As a result, “they will know that I am the LORD” (vs. 1-6).

Every day, we see events in the news beginning to line up with Biblical prophecies. Many people react with panic and fear. Some doubt and are skeptical. But God wants us to realize that He still is in charge. He is God!

Today, the Lord wants you to know that you can trust Him to take care of everything. He will defend His name and accomplish His purposes. This is a day to renew your faith in Him. Worship Him. Serve Him. Trust Him.

*Prayer:*

Father, help me to be aware of Your prophetic purposes. Help me to be spiritually prepared, and use me to bring the Gospel to the nations while there is time. In Jesus’ name. Amen.