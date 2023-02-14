“Go, for he is a chosen vessel of Mine to bear My name before Gentiles, kings, and the children of Israel.” – Acts 9:15 NKJV

To the early church, Saul was feared, the man who previously tormented followers of Jesus. People in Damascus were concerned after learning he planned to visit, armed with authority from the chief priests to bind all who called on Jesus’ name. They didn’t know that Jesus Himself had appeared to Saul. In that moment, Saul became Paul—a committed disciple of Jesus.

God told one of His servants Ananias to go pray for Paul. Knowing Paul’s reputation, Ananias resisted. God explained that Paul wasn’t the man whom believers feared but a person whom God selected for a special ministry. He was “a chosen vessel.”

The story of Paul and his conversion reminds us that each of us is special to God. As we look at our lives, we may see mistakes and weaknesses. But we need to realize that each person is unique with a special journey and unique preparation.

When God looks at us, He sees people specially chosen and prepared for tasks. Each of us has been given special gifts and prepared in special ways, ready for the unique work for which we were chosen.

Today, realize that you are special to God. He has chosen you to accomplish special things for His Kingdom. Commit your way to Him and seek to be faithful in the tasks you have been given. Remember, He loves you and has a wonderful plan for your life.

*Reflection Question* :

What gifts can you use to share the Good News?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You that You have chosen me. Thank You for the gifts and opportunities You have given me. Help me to fulfill Your calling for me. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Acts 9

13 total views, 13 views today