“Behold, four chariots were going out from between the two mountains. […] The angel replied to me, these are the four spirits of heaven, going out after taking their stand before the LORD of all the earth. […] They patrolled the earth.” *– Zechariah 6:1, 5, 7 NASB*

In Bible times, chariots were advanced military weapons, transporting armies and spreading fear. Chariots also enabled people to communicate quickly across long distances.

Chariots were central to the vision God gave to Zechariah. He saw God sending four chariots (“four spirits of heaven”) who stood in His presence. They were sensitive to His leading and always ready to obey His direction.

These chariots symbolized the ways God works in the world and the kinds of messengers He uses to accomplish His purposes. They were sent to “patrol” the earth, moving among nations, reviewing world conditions, examining how people lived, and listening to what they said.

This message cuts across time and cultures. People may think they can ignore God in their plans, but they cannot hide from Him. He knows their thoughts, words spoken in secret, and even their motives.

God is watching you and what you do. He has a plan for you and the world. He unfolds His plan step by step, day by day.

Ask God to help you be ready for the probing work of His Spirit. You can know that His “chariots” are being sent from His throne to deliver messages for you – messages of comfort and insight, conviction and reproof, direction and warning, protection, and guidance.

Seek to live according to His Word; always remember that you can trust Him. Nothing happens without His knowledge, and His plans are sure.

*Reflection Question:* What message is the Holy Spirit impressing on you today?

*Prayer*

Father, help me be sensitive to Your messengers. I commit my life and resources to You. Use me to impact lives for Your Kingdom. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Zechariah 6