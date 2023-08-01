God Uses Health Workers As Instrument For Healing – First Lady

The Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has commissioned a newly built Chapel within the premises of the Alimosho General Hospital, Igando by the Lagos State Health Service Commission.

The Chapel, under the Workers and Patients Christian Fellowship Chaplaincy, was built for patients, clients and members of staff as a designated place for fellowship.

Addressing health workers and participants during the dedication of the new chapel which also coincides with the 37th annual thanksgiving of Lagos State Health Service Commission (HSC), Dr. Sanwo-Olu said that the dual events show how HSC has been in appreciating God’s faithfulness and showing forth His goodness on all members of staff and the entire health family in Lagos State.

She said “I am very pleased to associate with the various giant strides being witnessed across the various general hospitals under the supervision of the Lagos State Health Service Commission.

“Permit me to also acknowledge the dedication, sense of duty and uncommon commitment to the delivery of quality healthcare to residents of Lagos State by the entire management and staff of the Lagos State Health Service Commission over the years”.

The Lagos First Lady advised health practitioners to always acknowledge the healing power of God even when all medical expertise fails, stressing that health workers only care while God heals.

Speaking on the theme for the event “Goodness of God”, the Wife of the Governor averred that the testimonies of the Goodness of God abound all around us, either as individuals or as a State, noting that beyond every doubt, God has been good to us all and this we must remain thankful for.

She maintained that the dedication of the new Chapel of the Lagos State Health Service Commission family is a testimony of God’s goodness in the lives of all the health workers in Lagos State.

In her words, “The concept of this Chapel shows the importance which HSC attaches to the place of God, the Supreme being in healing. The construction of this Chapel emanates from our belief as medical practitioners in the healing power of God. This means that God has a solution to some health issues that is beyond what the knowledge of medicine can explain”.

The Governor’s wife expressed the hope that the chapel will serve as a haven for the sick and a point of restoration for the faint-hearted and a soothing balm for the distressed and most importantly, complement the holistic healing process for all health seekers in this environment and beyond.

Earlier, the Medical Director of Alimosho General Hospital, Dr. Ayodapo Soyinka acknowledged the immense support received from the First Lady since the idea of the new chapel was conceived, revealing that the wife of the Governor was instrumental to the construction of the Chapel.

He said that the hospital has witnessed tremendous transformation under the present administration in the State due to the importance which the Governor and the entire cabinet attach to quality healthcare delivery.

The preacher at the event, an Inter-Continental Evangelist of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Johnson Kalajaiye, urged Christians and non-Christians alike to show appreciation to God when things are good, bad and ugly, saying that thanking God should be a way of life and not for any intended benefit.

He listed Praise, Thanksgiving and Gratitude as the three things that make God happy with men, advising that the trio belongs to God exclusively and should not be shared with anyone.