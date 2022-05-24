Tuesday, May 24, 2022
The Danger Of A Single Religion Mentality.

God spoke and it was so

Gerald Kure

Gerald Kure

“Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.” Proverbs 18:21

Death and life are very serious things. God made us in His image and gave us a speck of His creative power. Believe it or not, like it or not, we frame our world by the words we speak. Are we creating a healthy, prosperous life or are we creating illness and lack?

Death talking is a hard habit to break, but we must break it if we are to live a victorious life. First, we need to learn what the Word says about our health and wellbeing and then confess those things. For example:

By His stripes I was healed. (1 Peter 2:24)

He sent His Word and healed my disease. (Psalm 107:20)

I am prospering and in health, as my soul prospers. (3 John 1:2)

He forgives all my sin and heals all my diseases (Psalm 103:3)

Contrarily, I know a man who says such things as:

“My kids are always sick.”

“My wife is always tired.”

“Work is always a pain.”

“My body hurts”.

“I am sick.”

Prayer:

“Lord, help us break the habit of death talking. Call it to our attention every time we start to do so and help us learn and speak what Your Word says. Help us to become more positive in our words and actions. Thank you, Jesus.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Think for a moment about what that man’s life must be like. Yep, you got it!

In his mind his kids are always sick.

His wife is always tired.

His job is always a pain.

His body hurts.

He is sick.

What if he would rather speak life?

“My kids are feeling healthy.”

“My wife’s strength is renewed.”

“Work is a place where I can help and be an influence for good.”

“My body is healed by the stripes that Jesus bore a very long time ago.”

“I am prospering and in health as my soul prospers.”

What would his perspective on life look like? Yep, you got it!

 

Be Greatly Blessed!

