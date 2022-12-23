“An angel of the Lord suddenly stood near them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them; and they were terribly frightened.” – Luke 2:9 NASB

Phillips Brooks had a special passion for children, and he wrote the popular carol “O Little Town of Bethlehem” for a Sunday School. He also developed a special appreciation for the role angels played in the lives of God’s people.

Born in December 1835, Brooks went on to become the rector of important churches in Philadelphia and Boston. In 1877 he wrote a hymn called “God Hath Sent His Angels to the Earth Again.”

Brooks began by celebrating the role of angels in announcing Jesus’ birth, but he also emphasized that angels were present throughout His ministry. As they celebrated His birth, the angels declared, “Peace, goodwill on earth.”

Brooks recalled how faithful angels were by Jesus’ side when He was tempted in the wilderness. Then, on the night before He was betrayed, “Faithful angels gathered at his side; and when in the garden, grief and pain and care bowed him down with anguish, they were with him there.”

Brooks recalled how angels still help “all his faithful children.” The Bible tells us that angels are God’s special messengers, but they also protect His people. His angel “encamps around those who fear Him, and rescues them” (Psalm 34:7).

God has sent His angels to be present and to watch over you. God cares for you and loves you. Be grateful for the protection God provides for you through His angels.

*Reflection Question:*

When have you felt the presence of angels?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You that Your angels are with me. Thank You for the victory they provide. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Luke 2