Sunday Reflections

God is not yet done with you

1.✠ A reading from the holy Gospel according to Matthew (11:2-11)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

When John the Baptist heard in prison of the works of the Christ, he sent his disciples to Jesus with this question,

“Are you the one who is to come, or should we look for another?”

Jesus said to them in reply, “Go and tell John what you hear and see: the blind regain their sight, the lame walk, lepers are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, and the poor have the good news proclaimed to them.

And blessed is the one who takes no offense at me.”

As they were going off, Jesus began to speak to the crowds about John,

“What did you go out to the desert to see?

A reed swayed by the wind? Then what did you go out to see?

Someone dressed in fine clothing? Those who wear fine clothing are in royal palaces. Then why did you go out? To see a prophet? Yes, I tell you, and more than a prophet. This is the one about whom it is written: Behold, I am sending my messenger ahead of you; he will prepare your way before you.

Amen, I say to you, among those born of women there has been none greater than John the Baptist;

yet the least in the kingdom of heaven is greater than he.” Taken from today’s Sunday gospel for 3rd Sunday of Advent.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Today’s readings center on the need to be patient with God even when he seems not to meet our expectations. The first reading (Is 35:1-6a, 10) assures us that God is coming to save us. He is coming to inaugurate an era of goodness and favours that will touch everyone who belongs to the people of God especially those experiencing difficulties in their life. The prophecy of Isaiah read at a time of Roman occupation of Jerusalem acquired a new significance for the people who expected that the time for its fulfilment has come.

3. John the Baptist saw himself as the forerunner of the prophesized messiah. His auto identification as the voice crying in the wilderness, calling people to repentance in preparation for the messiah aroused more hope on the people. He assured them, as we read last Sunday, that the messiah is already among them. ” The ax is already laid at the root of the tree.” For John the saviour will tolerate no nonsense. After announcing the messiah John was arrested and imprisoned by Herod. He then expected Jesus the messiah to swing into action and liberate him. When this did not happen he began to doubt that Jesus could truly be the expected one.

4. Today’s gospel begins with John sending his disciples to Jesus to register his disappointment. He asked Jesus whether he is the expected messiah or not. “Are you the one who is to come or should we expect another.” Here was a man who announced God to others, a man who described the identity of the messiah. This man is now doubting. This man has started losing faith. Jesus sent him a response that shows that the messiah is there even if he does not correspond to his expectations. “Tell John what you see and hear. The signs and wonders that Isaiah prophesied are being fulfilled: the blind see, the deaf hear, the lame walk etc.”

5. The temptation to lose heart and trust in God is one that can come to anyone. If John the greatest of people born of women could doubt God, it goes without saying that simple folks can have the same problem. In the face of unfulfilled expectations Jesus says: “God is working. Look around you and see. Just be patient with God.” Today’s second reading (Jas5:7-10) used the farmer and his patient attitude to underscore this fact. The farmer labours and waits patiently hoping that at harvest time God will bless his effort with bumper harvest. He may feel hungry before harvest but he has to bear his hunger patiently until the appointed time.

6. The year is gradually coming to an end. You may have many unfulfilled expectations from 2022. You may have planned to realize some laudable projects. You may have planned to move a step higher than you are. You may have planned to be spiritually better, economically more vibrant and better health wise. All these may not have come true and you are thinking that you have served God in vain, that God has not been faithful to his promises to you. Jesus says to you what he said to John: “Blessed is he who does not lose faith in me.” God is not finished with you. He continues to work to make you better. Keep your faith. It is better to take refuge in the Lord than to count on man or on yourself alone. No matter how long it rains, the sun will still rise. ©Vita, 11/12/22.

anaehobiv@yahoo.com