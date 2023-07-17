God chose Monday Onyeme to be my Deputy – Oborevwori 

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, said his administration was a product of the grace and mercy of God.

Oborevwori accompanied by his wife, Tobore, stated this at the thanksgiving service in honour of his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, at St. John’s Anglican Church, Ibabu, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the State.

The Governor stressed the importance of thanksgiving in perfecting the acts of God upon any man, adding that he overcame so many challenges to become Governor.

Oborevwori said: “I am happy to be here to join my friend and brother, the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme and his wife, Catherine to give thanks to God for our successful inauguration as Governor and Deputy and for all our victories at the election and in the courts.

“We have come to thank God for finding us worthy to serve at this time in the history of our dear State.

“Onyeme and I are products of God’s mercy and grace. We will continue to give God thanks for giving us the opportunity to lead Delta State at this time despite several challenges, which we overcame by God’s grace.

“Thanking God is very important and that is why we will continue to appreciate the hand of God upon our lives and State,”

He commended the immediate past administration of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for his skills training and entrepreneurship programmes, assuring that his administration will do more to touch the lives of Deltans.

“Sir Monday Onyeme, I am happy I chose you to be my Deputy but it is indeed God that chose you and by the grace of God, we will work together to deliver on our M.O.R.E Agenda,” he said.

He assured Deltans that his administration would be fair and just in appointments and distribution of projects, enjoining Deltans to continue to pray for him to enable him deliver on his campaign promises to the people.

“The appointments are coming and it will be a mix of both the young, average and the old. God is leading us, nobody is directing this administration. We will do the right thing for our people at the right time,” Oborevwori added.

Bishop of Ika Diocese and Supervising Bishop of Ndokwa Diocese, Rt. Rev’d Godfrey Ekpenisi congratulated Sir Monday Onyeme and his wife, Catherine on their emergence as Deputy Governor of the State.

In a sermon titled; “Seven principles of starting and finishing strong”, Bishop Ekpenisi urged leaders to seek wisdom, promote excellence, be good and disciplined leaders, show love to the people, nurture their families and honour God throughout their tenures.

The cleric further called on leaders to be disciplined and show empathy to the people they are leading, adding that “a leader does not force leadership on people, he earns it by his actions,” Bishop Ekpenisi said.

The thanksgiving service was attended by Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu; immediate past Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, Edith; former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, who was represented by his daughter, Orode; former Deputy Governors, Sir Benjamin Elue and Deacon Kingsley Otuaro; Senator Ned Nwoko; Hon. Victor Nwokolo; Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi and Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, his deputy, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo; and members of the State House of Assembly.

Others were; AIG Zone 2, Ari Mohammed; State PDP Chairman, Chief Kingsley Esiso; Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu; Chief of Staff, Government House, Hon. Johnson Erijo; Senior Political Adviser, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo; Managing Director of DESOPADEC, Chief Festus Ochonogor; Professor Sam Oyovbaire; Olorogun John Oguma, Chief Solomon Ighrakpata, Mr Hope Oborevwori, Chief Oghenekome Okpobor, Olorogun Taleb Tebite, Rear Admiral Mike Onah (rtd); Chief Godswill Obielum; Local Government Council Chairmen and other dignitaries.