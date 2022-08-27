The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lagos, Major General Obinna Ajunwa has charged officers and soldiers of 9th Brigade to uphold discipline in the course of discharging their duties

The GOC gave the charge during his maiden familiarization visit to the 9 Brigade, Ikeja cantonment of the Nigerian Army.

The visit was to assess the state of readiness of the formation.

Major General Ajunwa who was briefed by the Commander 9 Brigade, Brigadier General Isangubong Akpaumontia noted that he came to physically see how the troops are faring to bring improvement within available resources.

The GOC further assured the troops that the Chief of Army Staff would continue to intensify efforts that will make the troops function optimally.

“The authority is very much aware of the accommodation challenges being faced by the troops and very soon they would smile.

“The Chief of Army Staff understands that for personnel to perform at their best, some of these issues and that will be addressed very soon,” he assured.

The GOC, however, warned the troops to shun illegal duties, given the tempting environment or anything that would negate the vision of the COAS which is to have a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defense of Nigeria.

General Ajunwa informed the troops that they are about to enter a very difficult period because of the forthcoming general election.

“Consequently, you will be working with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies.

“It is also expected that you should endeavor to conduct yourselves professionally. “Furthermore, you should not hesitate to report any challenge to the higher authority,” he advised.

Highlights of the visit included a brief by the Commander 9 Brigade, a guided tour of the Army Cantonment Ikeja, interaction with members of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association, planting of tree by the GOC, and address to troops on the parade ground.

It would be recalled that the GOC assumed command on the 19th August 2022 and as is customary in the military, he has been visiting units and formations to see things physically to improve the state of readiness of the units and formations under the command.