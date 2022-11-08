Despite being PDP’s carrying member, Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, has again fumed at the presidential bid of Atiku Abubakar.

In a meeting held in Makurdi with other PDP governors from Abia, Oyo, and Rivers, Ortom again made his stance clear against supporting Atiku at the expense of Benue state insecurity challenges.

He said, “To hell with Atiku and anyone supporting him. They should go and tell him. You want me to be a slave for a Fulani. It is better that I die. Anybody supporting Atiku is an enemy of Benue”

“My tenure ends in May, and you can do whatever you want if you think you have the power. I have written my will. When I gave it to my wife, she cried all night. If I die at 62, many of my mates have gone a long time ago, and if I die today, I’m a fulfilled person, but let it be recorded that I died resisting the invasion and killing of my people.”

While thanking his colleagues, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia for gracing the official flag-off of the PDP governorship and parliamentary campaign, Ortom further said, “I will never support a Fulani man to become president. If there is another person who is ready to work with me and ensure the security of my people, I will work with him”.