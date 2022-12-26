Singing and hearing Christmas carols has become tradition for many people. But how many times do we stop to consider the message behind the lyrics?

For example, “Go, Tell It on the Mountain” reminds people to spread the good news of Jesus Christ’s arrival:

“Go, tell it on the mountain, Over the hills and everywhere

Go, tell it on the mountain, That Jesus Christ is born.”

In the song, an angel of the Lord instructs the shepherds watching their flocks to travel to Bethlehem to see the newborn King. On their way to the town of David, the shepherds shared with everyone they met the good news:

And all those who heard it marveled at those things which were told them by the shepherds (Luke 2:18).

As Christians, it is our responsibility to share the good news of Jesus’ birth with everyone just as the shepherds did more than two thousand years ago. It’s a message we should spread all throughout the year and not just at Christmas.

So, this Christmas celebrate and rejoice with others knowing “that Jesus Christ is born.”

God bless you.