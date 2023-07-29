Go and make us proud, Onah tells Michael Anoka

Rear Admiral Mike Onah (Rtd) has assured Delta State Commissioner Designate, Engr. Michael Anoka of his support and solidarity to ensure that he succeeds as a Commissioner in Delta State.

The PDP Chieftain gave the assurance at his Utagba Uno country home on Saturday when he received the Commissioner Designate.

Governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori earlier amongst others, nominated the Ogume-born humanitarian Engr Anoka as Commissioner and member of the State Executive Council.

Anoka was successfully screened and cleared by the Delta State House of Assembly on Wednesday, 28th July 2023.

Rear Admiral Onah noted that he has continued to hear positive stories of the Commissioner’s philanthropic gestures across Ndokwa nation most especially as it concerns the youths of Ndokwa extraction.

He encouraged him to remain on a positive path and never to allow his new position to influence him negatively while assuring him that his doors shall remain open to him.

The Commissioner Designate, Engr Michael Anoka appreciated Rear Admiral Mike Onah (Rdt) for his love for him and thanked him for his role in ensuring that he was recognised and entrusted with the responsibility.

He assured him and the entire Ndokwa people that he will make Ndokwa West and the entire Delta State proud.