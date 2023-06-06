GMD NAPL and staff dragged to court over false allegations, defamation

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigerian Army Properties Limited (NAPL), Brig Gen Isah Doma (rtd) and the Human Resources Manager (HRM) of NAPL, Mr Abdulmajid Mustapha, popularly known as ‘Mr Issues’ has been dragged to court.

The case was instituted by a former staff of the company, Mr. Abdullahi Mohammed. The petitioner accused the GMD and HRM of false allegations and defamation of character.

The GMD NAPL had written a petition to the Inspector General of Police with reference NAPL/G1/300/21/1 dated 23rd November 2021, with the subject:

“Report of Alleged Criminal Misappropriation and Continuous Illegal Dealings with Classified Information belonging to Nigerian Army Properties Limited by Abdullahi Mohammed.” The petition had 11 allegations against the suspect.

Trending FG To Meet TUC At State House Today over fuel subsidy removal

After a thorough investigation by the FCT State Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigerian Police, a report signed by the O/C monitoring unit of the CID FCT Police Command read:

“It is clear that a case of criminal misappropriation has not been proven against the suspect for lack of substantive evidence.”

The O/C also requested the case be referred to the legal section for advice.

In another document signed by the legal prosecution section of the CID, FCT Police Command, it was mentioned that the petition does not amount to criminality.

The legal team also stated that there is no evidence in support or shown to sustain the alleged offence of criminal misappropriation under sections 308 and 312 of the Penal Code Law.

One of the allegations made by the GMD NAPL against the suspect was the issue of a stolen computer system (laptop), which according to him, the suspect refused to hand over to the company after his resignation.

During the investigation, it was gathered that Abdullahi handed the laptop to the IT officer of NAPL, and instructed her to present it to the GMD and HRM before taking it to the store.

In a statement written to the police by the IT officer, she confirmed that Abdullahi handed over the laptop to her, and she presented it to the GMD and HRM before taking it to the store.

The legal team then established that the issue of the stolen laptop was a false allegation.

All other indictment made by NAPL against the suspect was also proven false because the suspect presented documented evidence that vindicated him from all allegations.

In a suit with reference number NICN/ABJ/68/2023, Mohammed filed a case in the National Industrial Court against NAPL, Brig-Gen Doma (rtd) and Abdulmajid Mustapha aka Mr Issues.

The case has since been adjourned for a hearing on 3rd July 2023.

When contacted, Abdullahi said its unfortunate that NAPL is gradually losing its credibility because it is now used as a tool by some few i

ndividuals for personal vendetta.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Share this post