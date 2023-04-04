“Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God for you in Christ Jesus.”—1 Thessalonians 5:16–18 NASB

Theodulph of Orléans made many positive contributions as a church bishop but was suspected by France’s King Louis the Pious of being disloyal. As a result, Theodulph was sentenced to prison. In these poor conditions, he could have given up or become bitter.

Instead, there, he wrote a hymn filled with praise. Today we know this hymn as “All Glory, Laud, and Honor” in the translation done in 1854 by John Mason Neale.

Over the years, many churches featured this hymn in Palm Sunday services, often as a processional. In dramatic settings, choirs would encourage the congregation to enter praise. This hymn was given a place of honor because it was in keeping with the spirit of Palm Sunday, for it focused on praising Jesus.

Theodulph called us to give “all glory, laud, and honor” to Jesus, our Redeemer and King. Referring to Palm Sunday, he described how the lips of children made “sweet hosannas ring.”

Theodulph found reason to praise God in the darkest prison when there was no hope. Through his example, we are reminded to rejoice all the time and give thanks in everything!

No matter what you are going through, stop to praise God. Praise Him in the morning and at night. Praise Him when you are alone and with others. Praise Him silently and aloud! Sing and speak His praises. Wherever you are, praise His name. He is worthy!

*Reflection Question:*

Thank God for His character and for blessing you even in hardships.

*Prayer*

Dear Lord Jesus, I worship and praise You. Thank You for all You have done for me. I dedicate my life to You. In Your name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

1 Thessalonians 5