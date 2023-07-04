Gloria Carter, Jay Z’s Mum, weds Roxanne Wilshire, her lifelong girlfriend, in a lavish ceremony

On Sunday night in New York City, Gloria Carter, the mother of Jay-Z, got married to her longtime partner Roxanne Wilshire.

Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry, and Robin Roberts were reportedly present at the star-studded Tribeca wedding and reception, which according to sources ended at 1am in the morning.

On “Smile,” a song from his 2017 album 4:44, Jay-Z talked about his mother coming out to him.

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian/Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian/Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate/Society shame and the pain was too much to take,” he rapped.

“Cried tears of joy when you fell in love/Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her/I just wanna see you smile through all the hate/Marie Antoinette, baby, let ’em eat cake.”

In an interview with David Letterman for the Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Jay-Z said that he did cry with happiness when he learned that his mother had found true love.

In his words: “Imagine having to live your life as someone else and you think you’re protecting your kids,” “For her to sit in front of me and tell me ‘I think I love someone,’ I really cried…I cried because I was so happy for her that she was free.

Since his mother came out, Jay Z has always been there for her and only wants to see her happy, according to him.

