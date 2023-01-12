Napoli and Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has received his award as the Emerging player of the year through the Global Soccer Award. The Global Soccer Awards aka Dubai d’Or are football awards organized by the European Club Association (ECA) with the European Association of Player’s Agents (EFAA) and delivered by the organization Globe Soccer.

Victor Osimhen after collecting his award on his Twitter page said:

“Just Received The @Globe_Soccer Award For The Power Horse Emerging Player Of The Year, Thank You For The Recognition, And To Those That Have Been Supporting Me Through The Years, I Appreciate Y’all.GOD Is The Greatest @sscnapoli @Globe_Soccer”

Here is the list of 12 awards issued on 17 November 2022.

Men’s Player of the Year: France, Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).

TikTok Fans’ Player of the Year: Egypt Mohamed Salah (Liverpool).

Women’s Player of the Year: Spain, Alexia Putellas (Barcelona).

Best Defender of All Time: Spain, Sergio Ramos.

Executive Career Award: Italy, Adriano Galliani (Monza).

Coach Career Award: Spain, Unai Emery.

Youth Team of the Year: Portugal Benfica.

Transfer of the Year: Norway Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Scout of the Year: Spain, Juni Calafat (Real Madrid).

Player Career Award: England Wayne Rooney, Sweden Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Brazil Romário.

Sporting Director of the Year: Italy Paolo Maldini & Italy Frederic Massara (AC Milan).

President of the Year: Spain, Florentino Pérez (Real Madrid).

Coach of the Year: Italy, Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid).

Women’s Club of the Year: France Olympique Lyonnais.

Men’s Club of the Year: Spain, Real Madrid.

Emerging Player of the Year: Nigeria Victor Osimhen (Napoli).