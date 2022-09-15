The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has charged members of the public, who are strategic partners in security and policing of the country, to report all forms of cybercrimes – identity theft, child sexual exploitation, cyber-stalking, cyber-bullying, credit card fraud, internet fraud and other forms of cybercrimes online through the Nigeria Police Force Cybercrime Reporting Portal – https://incb.npf.gov.ng, interpolnigeria@npf.gov.ng, via WhatsApp on 07043797900, and via call/SMS on 08094557845.

The Cybercrime Reporting Portal which is domiciled at the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja, avails the Force with access to intelligence and data sharing between the 195 member countries of the INTERPOL.

The portal also has various other resources to be enjoyed by visitors to the website such as abridged cybercrime awareness material, online safety tips, the 2015 Cybercrime Act and Africa’s First Storified Cybersecurity Handbook – “no go fall maga”, in portable document format.

Similarly, the IGP, in his quest to expand the intelligence gathering capability of the Nigeria Police Force, has ordered the immediate completion of a new office complex opposite the Louis Edet House for the Force Intelligence Bureau.

The force said the new complex will be fitted with ICT-based state-of-the-art gadgets which will be in tune with contemporary intelligence gathering realities.

The IGP, who is an ardent believer in the wide array of possibilities available for effective policing via intelligence gathering, has charged the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Force Intelligence Bureau (AIG-FIB), on the effective deployment of human and materials assets for effective gathering of active intelligence.

The IGP equally tasked the AIG-FIB to commence immediate training for its officers and men on the use of the new office complex, and deployment of the new gadgets.

The Inspector-General of Police while reiterating the commitment of the Force to ensuring protection of lives and property, urges all stakeholders in security to ensure effective and timely dissemination of available and actionable intelligence for prompt police action with a view to achieving effective policing and public safety across the country.