Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

The Octave Day of Christmas: Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Mother of God & World Day of Peace – January 1, 2023.

Readings: Numbers 6:22-27; Responsorial Psalm PS 67:2-3, 5, 6, 8(R.v.2a);

Galatians 4:4-7 & Gospel Luke 2:16-21.

Theme: Global Peace through Mary

Sunday Synopsis

World Day of Peace was established by Pope Paul VI in 1968 as a day in which the Mass for peace is said throughout the Catholic world. In the first reading, God commanded Moses to bless the sons and daughters of Israel. In the second reading, St. Paul assures that we have received the spirit of adoption as God’s sons and daughters. The gospel relates that the BVM kept everything that was said about her Son and pondered it in her heart. The visit of the shepherds and the circumcision as well as the naming of Jesus indicates how God mixes with us. May the BVM assist us in our New Year Resolutions. Amen!

Introduction

Beloved in Christ, today we celebrate another New Year. We thank God for guiding us through 2019 to a brand new year. The Church in her wisdom has asked us to begin the year with the celebration of the Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (BVM) as Mother of God and World Day of Peace which was established by Pope Paul VI in 1968 as a day in which the Mass for peace is said throughout the Catholic world. There is no better way to commence the year than to seek the maternal intercession of the BVM. This is why our reflection titled “Peace in the World through Mary Our Mother” aspires to draw attention to the importance of global peace through the continuous intercession of the Queen of Heaven and Earth.

Background & Summary of the Readings

In the first reading (Numbers 6:22-27), God commanded Moses to bless the sons and daughters of Israel. The invocation of divine benediction upon the children of Israel signals dependence on God who is merciful. There is no proper time to seek God’s blessings than the beginning of the year which makes the reading apt.

In the second reading (Galatians 4:4-7), St. Paul assures that we have received the spirit of adoption as God’s sons and daughters. It also discloses that this was made possible through the incarnation of Christ who humbled himself to be born of a woman, the BVM who is the mother of God. The text assures that we have been given the spirit of his Son which makes us cry “Abba! Father.” This means that we are no longer slaves since we have a father and a mother who are always there to listen to our needs.

The gospel (Luke 2:16-21) relates that the BVM kept everything that was said about her Son and pondered it in her heart. The visit of the shepherds and the circumcision as well as the naming of Jesus does not only indicate how God mixes with us but shows how we must cooperate with the will of God for divine realities to emerge.

Why is the BVM Mother of God?

1. Because the Aramaic title “the Mother of my Lord” refers to Jesus Christ as Adonai “My Lord.”

2. Because the child Jesus, who is the Second Person of the Blessed Trinity, is described as Holy and addressed as the Son of God (Luke 1:35). Other

3. Because Mary’s Cousin Elizabeth would refer to as “Mother of my Lord” (Luke 1:43).

Of Dogma and Theotokos

A dogma is the official teaching of the Catholic Church which pertains to faith and morals proclaimed by the Magisterium (the teaching body of the Church) through the Roman Pontiff which binds on all Catholics. Dogmas are lights along the path of faith; they illuminate and make faith secure (John 8:31-32). Built upon divine foundations, dogmas are firmly rooted in scripture as evident in the Holy Scripture (Cf. Matthew 18:18 & 16:18-19, John 21:16 & Luke 10:16).

Theotokos simply means “God bearer.” It is traced to the Council of Ephesus in 431, the third Ecumenical Council. It was Cyril of Alexandra who rose against Nestorius, the Patriarch of Constantinople (Turkey) who held that Mary was only the mother of the human Jesus and not God. St. Cyril defended the teaching that Mary is theotokos because she gave birth to the Word of God made flesh. Since then, the Catholic Church has upheld the teaching that Christ has two natures, human and divine insisting that the Virgin Mary gave Christ humanity. St. Athanasius (373) had argued that theotokos shows that the true humanity of Christ pre-existed.

The BVM in Islam

Muslims hold the BVM in high esteem. Interestingly, in the Holy Quran, there is no mention of a woman except Maryam, the Mother of Isa, Jesus whom Christians regard as the Christ. Chapter 3 of the Holy Quran is called “family of Maryam” and chapter 19 is titled “Maryam.” Chapter 3:34 says Mary was born without original sin; she never committed any sin in her life and she was ever virgin. Also, Quran chapter 50:23 reveals that she went to heaven with her physical body describing the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary into heaven.

Pastoral Lessons

1. Ensure Justice and Peace: Since God commanded Moses to bless the sons and daughters of Israel in the first reading, religious leaders are charged to seek the welfare of the people in a way that justice and peace are justly dispensed.

2. Pray for World-Peace, Humility: The message of the second reading that we have received the spirit of adoption as God’s sons and daughters through the incarnation of Christ who humbled himself to be born of a woman, the BVM who is the mother of God reminds us that peace can only be achieved in the world through openness to God’s spirit and embracing sincere humility.

3. Ponder the Word of God: By pondering everything that was said about the child in her heart, the BVM invites us to always ponder the Word of God.

4. Cooperate with the will of God: The visit of the shepherds and the circumcision as well as the naming of Jesus does not only indicate how God mixes with us but shows how we must cooperate with the will of God for divine realities to emerge.

5. Shun Nestorianism: Our celebration debunks Nestorianism which says Mary was only the mother of the human Jesus and not God by insisting like St. Cyril that the BVM is the Mother of Jesus who is both human and divine.

Conclusion

As we celebrate the BVM as theotokos and World Day of Peace, we are challenged to scan our New Year Resolutions on the commitment to making the world a better place. In our personal and public lives, we are called to use this day not only to pray for peace in the world but to be more committed in showcasing “a lively faith animated by charity.” May Christ the prince of peace grant us peace in our homes, our country and the world at large. Amen. Happy New Year!