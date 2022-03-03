Global Cyber Protection Player Unveils Cloud Data Centre in Lagos

In Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria, a global player in cyber protection, Acronis, has unveiled a new Acronis Cyber Cloud Data Centre. The new data centre is one of the 111 new data centres being deployed by the company.

The centre gives service provider partners access to a full range of cyber protection solutions upon which they can build new services while delivering faster access, constant data availability, and data sovereignty to their clients.

Having these capabilities is key for Nigerian service providers today, as cyber threats loom over the business landscape and data accessibility, privacy, and compliance demands grow.

The opening of the Nigerian data centre is part of the Acronis Global/Local Initiative, an effort that includes global management for all data centers, geographic redundancy, and control for local partners, and a local disaster recovery site – all with competitive pricing.

The goal of this initiative is to ensure service providers will have no trouble meeting the ever-changing compliance, data sovereignty, and performance requirements they and their clients face.

During an event that took place at the heart of the city at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, leaders from the industry and special guests all gathered to celebrate, such as Tony Ojobo, President of the Board of Trustee of the ICT Foundation and Former Public Affairs Director of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The global network of Acronis Cyber Cloud Data Centres already includes more than 40 data centers. From Europe to Asia and from the US to Africa, Acronis already opened cloud data centers across the globe and is planning to open many more.

With the new data center in Nigeria, local service providers will have a location within the country where they can store business-critical data for their clients. Managed service providers (MSPs) will also benefit from the full range of managed cloud solutions and cyber protection solutions available via the Acronis Cyber Cloud platform.

Team Lead of Madonna Systems Nigeria Limited, Chidi Oliseowe, says the world today ‘’depends so much on data to the point where we can say data is life, and data security cannot be over emphasised. We at Madonna Systems are so proud to be associated with Acronis, a foremost leader in cyber protection. With the opening of their new Data Centre in Nigeria, Acronis demonstrates its level of commitment to the Africa Market.”

“A local presence is a necessity for modern cloud businesses and we are proud to deliver the Acronis Cyber Cloud Data Center in Nigeria”, said Peter French Regional General Manager Middle East & Africa at Acronis.

“Now, Nigerian companies, and businesses from neighbour countries too, will be able to store their strategic data locally while being backed by a global partner who is on standby 24/7/365 to address any issues.”

Adding, Senior Sales Manager of Promethean Consulting Limited, Joel Friday, says “we have been an Acronis partner since 2017 and we do not see our company partnering with anyone else. It is the only cyber protection company with integrated cyber security and data protection (with back up for OEMs).

‘’Acronis building a data centre in Nigeria is a huge milestone for the industry in Nigeria. In-country data security has been a priority for most organizations in Nigeria, and the idea of a DC locally will definitely help partners like us add more value to our end users’ infrastructure.”

