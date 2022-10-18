Glemad, a leading software company in the cloud space, is set to commence Series A fundraising for their cloud platform, Glemad Cloud. Glemad Cloud is the most user-friendly cloud platform that enable seamless adoption of cloud technologies by mainstream users in Africa. With Glemad Cloud, we want to make it easy for everyone to take advantage of all the benefits that come with using cloud technology – from anywhere and anytime. With funding secured and a clear vision for the future, Glemad looks forward to growing their team and continuing work on features that will allow our customers to unleash the power of cloud.

To do this, we are raising capital through a Series A round of funding. We have already raised $3,000 in seed funding after being founded less than two years ago. Now we are looking for another $50,000.00 to continue building out our team and product so that we can be ready when mainstream adoption starts happening in earnest.