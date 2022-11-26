“Be thankful in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you who belong to Christ Jesus.” *– 1 Thessalonians 5:18 NLT*

The Christians in Thessalonica had many reasons to feel afraid and worried. Outnumbered, they faced a culture that could be hostile. They might have experienced persecution or been rejected by friends and family. From a human perspective, their future might have seemed bleak.

Yet Paul said that they were to be thankful, no matter what they faced. Paul wanted them to recognize the importance of being thankful in every situation, not just when they felt like it, when things were going well, or when they were happy and content.

This thankfulness was not an option. Paul made it clear that being thankful was God’s will for their lives. He was evaluating their attitude and seeing if they trusted Him. This meant being thankful even in tricky situations.

This level of thankfulness can seem foreign to us. But the Bible tells us that God wants us to be thankful, no matter what we face.

If you want God’s will for your life, start by being thankful in everything you do and every situation you face. This is not just wishful thinking. This is the essence of your faith.

Declare your gratefulness to God. Be thankful for all He has done for you. Be thankful for situations you face. Be thankful for the victory He will give you and the way He is working every situation for your good and His glory.

*Reflection Question:*

Write out your prayer of gratitude – even for life’s difficulties.

*Prayer*

Father, I am thankful for all You have done for me. Here are specific things for which I am thankful: ____________. I am so grateful. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

1 Thessalonians 5