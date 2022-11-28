Popular Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has cautioned young men against spending unnecessarily on their girlfriend.

In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide noted that giving money to a girl whose hair can feed a village for a year makes you a fool.

He wrote:

Dear men,

When a woman sends you a text saying she needs 5k urgently, respond back that you know a market where she can earn that money urgently by offloading goods from a truck. Don’t feed that type of lazy and entities habit. Doing so is stupidity, not generosity! Sending money to your poor aged mother is generosity. Donating to an orphanage is generosity. Stopping your car to take an accident victim to a hospital and paying his bills makes you a Goor Samaritan. But giving money to a girl whose hair can feed a village for a year makes you a good fool!