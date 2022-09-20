From the reality on ground, it is likely that many couples do not think about death as part of the characteristics of man and its inevitability even among lovers/spouse.

Many fail to consider that one of the spouse can die. One would ordinarily, shout God forbid, but we will all agree that reality is reality.

Smart people only give birth to the number of Children that they can take care of and still have little fun filled life, if life happens.

God forbid has never been able to forbid reality and death of loved ones.

I have seen where one of the spouse with plenty Children died and I have seen another, where one of the spouse with one or two offspring died too.

The difference in the two is that, the plenty children from the first family, will wear dark glasses(with fine ashoebi that relatives who do not care about you may have contributed money for) line up and people will be screaming, ‘See the fine fine Children that came from this man or woman’s loins’.

After the burial, they will scatter like castor seeds looking for uncles to accuse because the other surviving partner can’t do much.

While the other group won’t get such verbal accolade on the burial day, the children left behind, will be properly taken care of, by the surviving spouse.

The smartest life insurance that poor people, especially, should do is giving birth to few children.

Few means, the number that each of the spouse can handle assuming ‘something unwanted’ happens to one partner.

Who am I to tell people how to use their s*x organs ? You will agree with me that this is real talk .

Before you get pregnant again or impregnate your wife, ask yourself, these two questions:

Assuming my spouse is no more, how many children can I excellently take care of? Assuming death comes, what will be the fate of my kids, can my partner take care of them?

Don’t be wicked in ignorance to innocent kids without knowing.

Be intentional.

An untrained and poorly trained child is a terror to the society.