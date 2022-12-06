“When they were come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary his mother, and fell down, and worshipped him: and when they had opened their treasures, they presented unto him gifts; gold, and frankincense and myrrh.” *– Matthew 2:11 KJV*

This time of year, much attention throughout society is placed on selecting and giving gifts. Malls are busier than ever. Stores advertise specials to lure frazzled shoppers. Websites are crammed with products to order. People inevitably feel pressured as they ponder what to give to the people on their list.

To keep things in perspective, we need to remember that the tradition of giving around the birth of Jesus began with the wise men. Their focus was not on themselves or others, but Jesus. After they had traveled hundreds of miles and endured countless obstacles, they were overwhelmed to see Jesus and Mary.

Their giving was an act of worship. They “fell down, and worshipped” Jesus. Next, they “opened their treasures” and shared the gifts they had brought with them on their long journey.

As you enter the Christmas season, think about this not as a secular holiday, but as a time to celebrate Jesus’ birth. Do not start with gifts or parties, but begin with Jesus Himself. Allow your heart to be filled with worship and gratitude! Praise God for sending Jesus. Praise Jesus, and make Him the Lord of your life.

Think of a meaningful offering that would be appropriate to express your worship. Follow the example of the wise men. Open your treasure storehouse, and make Jesus the focus of your worship and your gifts this Christmas.

*Reflection Question:*

What meaningful gift can you offer to Jesus today?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You for sending Jesus into this world. Help me give You gifts that reflect my love for Jesus and appreciation of what You have done. In His name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Matthew 2