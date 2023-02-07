A civil liberty group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, to give divisional police officers (DPOs) enough time for relaxation. MURIC said the appeal became necessary in view of recent deaths of DPOs while in their offices.

MURIC’s appeal was made on Tuesday, 7th February, 2023 by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

He said :

“The deaths in office of some divisional police officers in recent time has become worrying. We know that death is a necessary end and human life is in the hands of Allah but the recent back-to-back demise of divisional police officers (DPOs) in the country calls for caution.

“Two or three examples may suffice. Superintendent of Police Nnamdi Omoni, the DPO of Elimgbu Police Division in Obio/Akpor, Rivers State, suddenly collapsed and passed away on Tuesday, 30th August, 2022 (https://tribuneonlineng.com/rivers-police-announce-death-of-ex-spokesman-omoni/).

“Chief Superintendent of Police Salami Mojeed, the DPO of Seme Border, slumped and died in his office on Tuesday 10th January, 2023 (https://dailypost.ng/2023/01/15/dpo-slumps-dies-inside-his-office-in-lagos/).

“Another DPO, Superintendent of Police Abubakar Musa of Jahun Local Government, Jigawa State also gave up the ghost inside his office on Friday 27th January, 2023 (https://saharareporters.com/2023/01/28/another-nigerian-police-divisional-head-dpo-slumps-dies-office).

“It is our considered opinion that the deaths of these DPO are stress-related. We also strongly believe that it is not unconnected with the state of insecurity in the country. Though unverified, there is a report that a former Inspector General of Police (IGP) once ordered DPOs to be sleeping inside their offices. That was at a period when armed robbery became an alarming trend.

“MURIC appeals to the current IGP, Usman Baba Alkali, to evolve means of allowing DPOs to relax. The location of police officers’ messes around the country similar to what obtains in the army may be a way out. This is a place where DPOs can meet, relax and exchange ideas. It helps to reduce stress.

“Shifts should become more regular and longer to allow proper rest of sensitive but overworked parts of the human anatomy. Such long shifts will allow officers to visit their families. The human mind relaxes more easily when in the company of loved ones, particularly marital partners and offsprings.”