Awka

Following the arraignment in court of Mr Nnamdi Emeh, the whistle-blower that made damning revelation of atrocities ranging from organ harvesting and extra-judicial killings allegedly committed by some officers of the state command in Anambra, the State Police Stakeholders Partnership Forum, PSPF, has called for fair trial for him on the charges brought against him by the police.

TNC correspondent in Anambra, got wind of the information that the accused was arraigned at the State High Court, Awka.

The suspect, Emeh has been in police detention since he was arrested on 3rd of March this year.

Rising from its meeting in Awka, to review and come up with a position on the state of security and human rights observance in Anambra State, the PSPF insisted that the accused be given a fair trial.

In a communique from the meeting signed by the coordinator of the Anambra PSPF, Prince Chris Azor and the Executive Director of Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma, the meeting revealed that although the police had claimed that the case is now in court, having filed charges against the accused, he remained in Police custody more than two months after he was arrested.

The participants also called on the Inspector General of Police to make public the report and findings from the investigation of the allegations against the police officers accused of organ harvesting in Anambra State and to also put them on trial if they are indicted.

It read; “It was observed that in late April, more than one month after he was taken into custody, the Commissioner of Police Anambra State Mr. Echeng Echeng addressed a press conference in Awka where he reeled out additional charges against Nnamdi Emeh without giving details and said that the case was now in court.

“There were also reports in early march that the Investigative Panel set up by the IGP to investigate these allegations, which met in an undisclosed location, had submitted its report to the IGP after two (2) months, but the outcome of the investigation has yet to be made public up till date.

“Although Police authorities in Anambra State claimed that the case is now in court, having filed charges against Nnamdi Emeh, he remains in Police custody more than two (2) months after he was arrested, and yet to be brought to court.

“The meeting was of the view that even as civil society welcomes the decision of the Nigeria Police Force to eventually charge Nnamdi Emeh to court – as long as he would be accorded fair trial based on the charges brought against him by the Police, civil society equally calls on the Nigeria Police to make public the outcome of the investigation of the allegations against the accused Police officers and to also put them on trial.”

The meeting expressed serious concern over grave allegations that the Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) CSP Patrick Agbazue, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Zone 13 Police Headquarters, Ukpo- Dunukofia, SP Nwode Nkeiruka, Inspector Harrison Akuma of the RRS and others were involved in a cartel that carries out routine arbitrary arrests, unlawful detention, torture and execution of detainees in their custody, converting and stealing their money and other valuables and harvesting their organs for sale. “We note that in February 2023, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) had, following this startling revelation by the whistle blower, empaneled a team of police investigators to investigate the allegations. “The accused police officers were invited to Force Headquarters and allowed to go back to their posts the same day. “The meeting observed that CSOs had called for the suspension of the officers pending the conclusion of investigation to ensure they do not interfere with investigation. “This did not happen. “The IGP also promised to reorganize the Anambra RRS. We are not aware that this has happened,” they regretted.

The meeting was facilitated by RULAAC with support from the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA).

In attendance were members of community-based organizations and other civil society organisations, religious and traditional leaders, some survivors and family members of victims of Police abuse, representatives of government agencies, including the National Orientation Agency (NOA), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), legal practitioners, women groups, youth, associations, the media, and other stakeholders.

In all, about thirty-five (35) participants drawn from these constituencies were in attendance.