After the news went viral that a young girl was sacked by her boss for attending a Peter Obi Rally in Port Harcourt, it’s been reported that she’s gotten a new job.

Omega Power Ministry in a Facebook post announced that she is now part of its workforce. It reads:

Still on the little girl that was sacked by her boss for attending Peter Obi’s rally.

Her name is Regina Ledum Barizaasi. She is from Ogoni, Rivers State.

Her both parents live in a village in ogoni and they are poor farmers.

She lives with her sister in Port Harcourt. And she trains herself in school, because her parents don’t have money to train her.

After an interview with her, it was decided to move her to another department where she would be needed.

So she will no longer be working at the water factory.

She has now started work at our OPM ultramodern printing press.

Salary now 50k including university scholarship.

God is always ready to turn your sorrow to joy,

JUST KEEP TRUSTING HIM.