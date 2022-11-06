Atto Ado, the head coach of the Ghana national team has named a 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The list will be streamlined to 26 players before the Ghanian National team departs Accra for Qatar, according to Ghana Football Federation. Ghana edged Nigeria for the slot in the World Cup after defeating the Super Eagles by an aggregate score of 1-1 advancing via an away goal advantage.

A statement from the Ghana Football Federation

“Otto Ado has named a 55-man provisional list for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals. The list will be whittled down to twenty-six players for the tournament, which is scheduled for Qatar from November 20 – December 18, 2022.”

Ghana will open their World Cup campaign against Switzerland on Thursday, 17 November. The Ghanaians will play South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay in their group.