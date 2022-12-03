During his post-match conference after Ghana’s game against Uruguay, Atto Addo confirmed that he will not be proceeding with the head coach job of the Black Stars. Ghana was ejected from the World Cup following their shambolic encounter with Uruguay, which they lost 2-0. In what would have seemed to be a reprisal for the 2010 World Cup, Ghana suffered another heartbreak.

According to several reports, the 47-year-old German-born Ghanian will return to Germany to continue as an assistant coach at Borussia Dortmund.

Ghana finished bottom of the Group after securing just three points from a win over South Korea, who still qualified by goal difference ahead of Uruguay.

Ghana has faced many criticisms over how they have prioritized revenge on Uruguay over bringing together on winning the game. In the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Ghana was denied an opportunity to become the first African country to make it into the semifinal of the World Cup via Luis Suárez’s handball. Ghana was awarded a penalty in which the entire Africa had anticipated to see history being made, only for Asamoah Gyan to miss the spot kick.